Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Parrot saves man from burning house

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
4th Nov 2020 9:26 AM

 

A parrot named Eric has all but saved his owner's life, sounding the alarm after a house in Brisbane's inner city became engulfed in flames on Tuesday night.

The Kangaroo Point home was "well involved" by the time five fire crews arrived shortly after 2am, but found the occupant of the house already outside.

Resident Anton Nguyen credited his bird for alerting him to danger, after Eric squawked "Anton! Anton!" a number of times.

Eric the parrot saved his owner from a burning house. Picture: The Today Show
Eric the parrot saved his owner from a burning house. Picture: The Today Show

"Eric my parrot, he started to yell, so I woke up and I smelt a bit of smoke," Mr Nguyen told the Today show.

"I grabbed Eric, opened the door and looked to the back of the house and saw some flames."

It's understood the home did have smoke detectors but the bird raised the alarm before they were able to go off.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man had been assessed by paramedics at the scene but did not require hospitalisation.

Fire completely destroyed the home at Kangaroo Point. Picture: Alison Conway
Fire completely destroyed the home at Kangaroo Point. Picture: Alison Conway

The fire was brought under control by 3.30am and crews left shortly after 4.30am a Queensland Fire spokeswoman confirmed.

Fire investigators will head to the Salstone Street home on Wednesday morning to determine the cause of the fire.

Originally published as Parrot saves man from burning house

burning fire house fire parrot

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The pay packet Costo will take with him after parliament

        Premium Content The pay packet Costo will take with him after parliament

        Politics The defeated Whitsunday MP said he intended to take a break from political life.

        Teen charged after car swiped from Bowen aged care facility

        Premium Content Teen charged after car swiped from Bowen aged care facility

        Crime The 14-year-old boy is facing five charges including burglary and unlawful use of a...

        Drugs, stolen keys found in search of Cannonvale apartment

        Premium Content Drugs, stolen keys found in search of Cannonvale apartment

        Crime Four people were arrested when police conducted a search warrant of the property.

        FASHION FORWARD: Whitsunday punters flock to Cup events

        Premium Content FASHION FORWARD: Whitsunday punters flock to Cup events

        Fashion & Beauty Check out the social photos from the Whitsunday Sailing Club and The Cafe Horseshoe...