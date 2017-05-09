Partners send a message: visit the Whitsundays

PARTNERSHIPS are what makes all the difference.

This is certainly the case when it comes to getting the message out that the Whitsundays is still paradise.

In a great example of a partnership, Paradise Outdoor Advertising has approached Tourism Whitsundays, offering three free billboards with the message "We are open for business”.

The billboards - located 15km south of Proserpine, 1km south of Bowen and 9km west of Airlie Beach in Mt Marlow - are designed to encourage motorists to turn off the highway for a beautiful Whitsunday detour.

Paradise Outdoor Advertising business development representative Paul Beardmore said their objective was simple.

"The best way to hit the drive market is to put a sign in front of them,” he said.

"This is a region we are passionate about, this is where we started so we wanted to help get the region up and running again.”

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive Craig Turner said Paradise Outdoor Advertising's support would be a benefit to the region.

"Through this whole event what has struck me has been the fortitude of relationships and the support of people in business,” he said.

"Paradise Outdoor Advertising are great supporters of industry in the Whitsundays and great supporters of Tourism Whitsundays.

"We didn't ask them to do this, they came (to us) and said can we do this for you and it's amazing.”

Mr Turner said Tourism Whitsundays was actively seeking short and long-term strategies to keep attracting people to the region.

"In the short term we are looking at getting visitation up and beyond that we have campaigns in market with Tigerair right now, Jetstar in June and campaigns with Flight Centre right now as well and then we have a European German campaign targeting long-term travellers,” he said.