Partnership benefits the community's youngest

The Whitsunday Regional Council's library program 'First 5 Forever' has partnered up with Bunnings activities to provide free story time with arts and crafts to the community.

Jessica Lamb

IF YOU were at Cannonvale Bunnings this morning you might have seen little paint-splashed faces at a joint venture by Bunnings and Cannonvale Library's 'First 5 Forever'.

The free event allowed local children to participate in 'story time' and try their hand at painting ceramic dinosaurs.

Bunnings activities organiser Rachael Rice said working with the library's 'First 5 Forever' program was a great opportunity to get the kids involved in reading and writing and sing-along.

"I encourage people to come along because it's free; Bunnings is a great environment to learn and be creative and as a business we want to support the local community and be involved in activities be it in or outside of Bunnings,” she said.

Bunnings hold a DIY workshop every weekend and has worked with the library since last year including running special school holiday activities.

First 5 Forever project officer Rosalyn Hearn said by partnering with Bunnings activities reached more people who don't necessarily come into the library.

"The aim of the First 5 Forever program is to reach as many people in the community as possible and expose children to books and songs at a young age to get them ready for school,” she said.

"It also encourages social interaction and is a great opportunity for families to network and parents to meet kids with the same age.”

Next Saturday, the library hold it's second 'plant swap' from 9-11am.

Carolyn Jones and Jade Hobson

Library Assistant Cannonvale Library Sharon Lamb said keen gardeners in the Whitsundays are invited to the Cannonvale Library Plant Swap for the opportunity to swap plants, cuttings and bulbs and learn how to manage weeds.

"Hear tips from a garden expert from Whitsunday Catchment Landcare about getting your garden to flourish,” she said.

"Meet fellow gardeners, swap plants for some new ones and get info about different types of weeds and how to manage them.

"You can even bring in a weed sample or a photo for identification by the experts.”

For more information about upcoming library events, visit the Whitsunday Regional Council's website.