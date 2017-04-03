29°
Parts of Whitsundays could have power tonight

Inge Hansen | 3rd Apr 2017 4:02 PM
Midge Point is one area in the Whitsundays which could have power tonight.
Midge Point is one area in the Whitsundays which could have power tonight. contributed

Some areas in the Whitsundays could have power as early as tonight thanks to three large generators being installed by Ergon Energy.

Corporate Communications Manager, John Fowler said three Pegasus units which inject power into undamaged poles and wires network were set to be installed giving power to selected areas.

Two will be installed at Airlie Beach, Coral Esplanade and Galbraith Park and one at Midge Point.

Mr Fowler said Ergon was hoping Midge Point would be operating tonight providing power to 300 customers but there would "still be work to do".

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  ergon energy midge point power whitsundays

