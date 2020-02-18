Party bands to rock paradise

HEADLINER: Joe Camilleri and The Black Sorrows will perform at 'Party Bands in Paradise', at Cape Gloucester Resort, in March.

HEADLINER: Joe Camilleri and The Black Sorrows will perform at 'Party Bands in Paradise', at Cape Gloucester Resort, in March.

SOME of the hottest acts on the circuit will be playing at a three-day event at Cape Gloucester Resort.

The Black Sorrows, Bourbon Street and Electrik Lemonade will headline the popular ‘Party Bands in Paradise’ festival, in March.

The inaugural ‘Party Bands in Paradise’ was a sellout success last year, and organisers are predicting it will be the same this year.

Only 400 tickets are made available for the three-day event - due to take place from Friday, March 20, to Sunday, March 22 - so it is a more intimate affair.

“We only sell 400 tickets, to keep it more up close and personal,” event promoter Gavin Butlin said.

“You can just wander up the front and you’re not jostling with thousands of people.

“Last year was the first event and it went really well, and everyone said they wanted to come back again next year.

“Its music for everyone – they’re all party sort of bands – but tickets are selling fast, so I’d get in quick!”

Mr Butlin said there would be no camping on site this year but a courtesy bus would run back and forth between Cape Gloucester Resort and the Dingo Beach Hotel and Hydeaway Bay Caravan & Camping Park. There are also plenty of Airbnb options in the area.

“Why not stay a few days either side and really enjoy paradise,” Mr Butlin said.

“Two free courtesy buses will run constantly back and forwards throughout the three days.”

Mr Butlin said what made live music special was the happiness it brought and there would be music genres for everyone.

“It creates an atmosphere. People are happy, they hug, they dance and have a good time,” he said.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go to the Bottoms on the Grass charity, in Bowen, which raises awareness and funds for a cure for Crohn’s disease and Ulcerative Colitis.

For more information about ‘Party Bands in Paradise’ phone 0411 477 908 or visit capeg.com.au.

The full line-up for Party Bands in Paradise:

The Black Sorrows

Bourbon Street

Electrik Lemonade

Pixie’s Chicks (Australian Dixie Chicks Tribute Band)

James Bennett

Pixie Jenkins

Innocent Eve

Chris Matthews Music

Tim Griffin Musician

Gypsysoldiers

Rebelquin

Stone Faced Heathens

ViVa Fiesta Band

Jingo & The Moonlighter

Kieran & Kaedan McCarthy

FACT BOX:

What: Party Bands in Paradise

Where: Cape Gloucester Resort

When: Friday, March 20, to Sunday, March 22, 2020

Cost: $157.60 for a three-day pass