Party pledges cash for job-creating projects

THE Whitsunday region would see a raft of improvements take place under Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan if his party NQ First secures the balance of power in the October state election.

Earlier this month, Mr Costigan announced a commitment to rebuilding the swimming enclosure at Wilson Beach under his party’s $1bn ‘Building the North’ capital works program.

If successful in the state election, Mr Costigan said he would give Whitsunday Regional Council $250,000 to rebuild the enclosure, which was damaged in Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

“I’m proud to make a commitment to Wilson Beach to get the job done,” he said.

Mr Costigan said funding for the $1bn ‘Building the North’ program would be part of his $6bn ‘Real Royalties for Regions’ program, which will be paid for by royalties from the resources sector.

It is aimed at delivering job-creating projects specifically in North, Far North and Central Queensland in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we look to rebuild our economy after COVID-19, we need a commitment to projects that include a focus on the health and safety of locals and tourists alike,” he said.

At the start of May, Mr Costigan pledged $1m towards the proposed Coral Sea Catalina Heritage Museum, in Bowen, saying a museum in Bowen would help highlight the region’s connection with the iconic catalinas and bring more tourists to the area.

“Bowen’s Coral Sea Catalina Heritage Museum is a worthwhile community project that has been spearheaded by Mick Boyce and a small band of people and they deserve the support of all levels of government to make it happen, thereby providing a great tourism drawcard for the Whitsundays while remembering those who served,” he said.

Mr Costigan hoped if he was successful in securing the balance of power required to help fund the museum, that it could be completed in time for the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea in May 2022.

In April, NQ First committed to reopening agricultural colleges, in Emerald and Longreach, and opening new colleges in the Burdekin and the Atherton Tablelands.

Mr Costigan said he had set aside $160m from his new ‘Building the North’ program to reopen the Emerald Agricultural College and the Longreach Pastoral College.

The Whitsunday MP also committed to opening up new colleges in the Burdekin and the Tablelands to revitalise communities in Central, North and Far North Queensland in the aftermath of coronavirus.

“Agriculture will play an important part in the economic recovery but we must invest in our education and training institutions, so we are churning out young people who actually want to have a career in agriculture,” Mr Costigan said.

Also in April, NQ First pledged $6.5m towards the establishment of the North Australian Maritime College, in Airlie Beach, if Mr Costigan wrests power from Labor at the election.

The funding would transform the Whitsunday Sailing Club into a world class training institution, offering classes with state-of-the-art teaching recourses and on-site accommodation for students from around northern Australia and, potentially, elsewhere including overseas.

“In rebuilding our economy after COVID-19, we need to be playing to our strengths and investing in young people who need training opportunities in things they are passionate about,” Mr Costigan said.

“For many people, that passion is in the maritime industry, whether it’s maritime engineering, hydrodynamics, global logistics, ocean seafaring or whatever. Ultimately, it is my vision to develop a world class facility in the Whitsundays, potentially partnering with a university, that focuses on Northern Australia and the South West Pacific.

“We are quarantining $6b in royalties for projects in North, Far North and Central Queensland and $1b of that will be specifically allocated to wide-ranging capital works projects – whether it’s in education, health, emergency services, sport and recreation, whatever.”

The NQ First leader has also pledged $75m to build 15 new cyclone shelters in North and Far North Queensland to better protect residents and tourists, with the funding reliant on his re-election as the Member for Whitsunday at the state election and NQ First securing the balance of power.

The new cyclone shelters would be built at Sarina, Mackay, Calen, Cannonvale, Home Hill, Townsville, Magnetic Island, Palm Island, Cardwell, Babinda, Cairns, Bamaga, Thursday Island, Karumba and Mornington Island.

Mr Costigan said his plan to build more cyclone shelters reflected NQ First’s strong commitment to the North and Far North.

“It’s important to note these cyclone shelters will be utilised for wider community benefit all year round, as is the case now with existing shelters, but we’ll make damn sure they are available when the people need them if an emergency situation arises,” he said.