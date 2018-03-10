Whitsunday locals Woody and Shona are riding for a cure

Whitsunday locals Woody and Shona are riding for a cure

JANELLE 'Woody' Eastwood and Shona Russell aren't just riding for a reason.

These two long-time Whitsunday locals are also throwing a party with a purpose - and it's all for Tour de Cure.

For one night only on Saturday March 24, Waterline at Shingley Beach Resort will adopt a cocktail theme, complete with canapés and live music by Tahlia Tabone, plus "special guest”.

Throughout the evening guests will have the chance to enter a raffle for prizes such as a five-night bareboat trip with Charter Yachts Australia and accommodation in a spa apartment at Pinnacles Resort, or bid for an enviable selection of auction items including a weekend on Long Island at beautiful Palm Bay, an Ocean Rafting package and a Crocodile Safari tour.

Behind the fun and frivolity is a cause close to almost everyone's hearts.

Tour de Cure is a national cycling event on a mission to cure cancer.

"It's a horrendous disease - show me a family that hasn't been affected by cancer,” Shona says.

Woody and Shona have been riding the Tour de Cure since 2015, raising close to $40,000 between them each year.

As hard as they train, it's a community effort to achieve this result - which is why they are pleased to announce that on April 28-29 the 2018 Tour de Cure will call through Proserpine and Airlie Beach.

"Because it's a small town and we're always asking 'can you help?' it's nice to just be able to show the community we can give something back,” Shona says.

The Tour won't just be giving back through the economic injection and national exposure its 300-plus riders, supporters and Channel 7 television crew will bring.

Vital cancer projects in the communities of Mackay, Bloomsbury/Midge Point, Proserpine/Airlie Beach and Bowen, are set to receive cash injections of $10,000 each.

"For a small community that's awesome,” Woody says.

Tickets to the fundraiser on March 24 cost $85 each and are available by contacting Woody on 0409 461 371 or Shona on 0419 439 919.

Donations can be made direct to BSB 084501, account number 242447470.

For more information visit Facebook.com/woodyandshona.