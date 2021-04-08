Partygoers mistake Kevin Rudd for Uber driver

Kevin Rudd deserved a five-star rating after being mistaken for an Uber driver before giving a group of young partygoers a lift to their destination.

The former PM had just dropped his daughter Jessica Rudd at a Noosa restaurant when he decided to find a park as it poured down with torrential rain.

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd gave a group of partygoers a lift after being mistaken for an Uber driver. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

A group of Melbourne revellers who had been drinking since midday then approached Mr Rudd's car thinking he was their Uber driver as he drove slowly searching for a park.

"Then I thought I saw some people pile into his car, told myself it wasn't-must be a similar looking Uber," she said.

"It wasn't. It was Dad's car.

Ms Rudd wrote on Twitter that the "lovely but tipsy" group then asked the 63-year-old for a lift to Hastings Street, emphasising that they would pay.

Dad just dropped us off at a restaurant in Noosa then went to find a park because it’s raining. Then I thought I saw some people pile into his car, told myself it wasn’t—must be a similar looking Uber. — Jessica Rudd (@Jess_Rudd) April 6, 2021

The former prime minister didn't mention who he was, but instead quietly drove the group to their destination, before they realised who he was.

"He said he'd give them a lift. Took them half the ride to discover who their driver was," she said.

Mr Rudd confirmed on Twitter on Wednesday that he did drive the group, saying: "Guilty as charged. Four young Melburnians getting drenched in a Queensland subtropical downpour at Noosa last night with no Uber in sight … So what's a man to do? Good kids. I hope they've had some fun up here."

Social media users have cracked jokes about the case of mistaken identity.

"Did they give him a 5 star rating?," one user said.

"Wait for the headline tomorrow "Kevin Rudd fallen on tough times, is now Uber driver," said another.

Mr Rudd served as the 26th Prime Minister of Australia between 2007-2010 and June-September 2013.

Since resigning from Parliament, Mr Rudd has worked at Harvard and at the International Peace Institute in Vienna.

Originally published as Partygoers mistake Kevin Rudd for Uber driver