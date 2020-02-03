Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 50-year-old man flew from Adelaide to Darwin allegedly with methamphetamine stuffed in his jocks, police have said.
A 50-year-old man flew from Adelaide to Darwin allegedly with methamphetamine stuffed in his jocks, police have said.
Crime

Passenger had meth stuffed in his jocks: police

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
3rd Feb 2020 1:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 50-year-old man flew from Adelaide to Darwin allegedly with 100g of methamphetamine stuffed in his jocks, police have said.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Matt Akers said the man arrived at 9.30pm on Sunday and was "greeted" Drug and Organised Crime Section detectives at the airport.

He said the man was searched and arrested after 112g of methamphetamine was found in his underwear.

Acting Snr Sgt Akers said he was charged with possessing a commercial quantity of a schedule 1 dangerous drug and supplying a commercial quantity of a schedule 1 dangerous drug.

"The amount of damage this drug does to the community cannot be overstated, and is destroying families," he said.

"We do not want it, or its flow on effects in our community."

The man was remanded in custody and will appear at the Darwin Local Court today.

crime drugs ice methamphetamine

Just In

    Just In

      Body found in bushland

      Body found in bushland
      • 3rd Feb 2020 1:27 PM

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: Captains take on the mantle at Proserpine High

        premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Captains take on the mantle at Proserpine High

        News The new student leadership team for Proserpine State High School was made official this morning.

        • 3rd Feb 2020 1:00 PM
        CRIME WRAP: Two drivers allegedly twice legal limit

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Two drivers allegedly twice legal limit

        News Charges laid and light fitting stolen in Bowen at the weekend.

        NAMED: 38+ people to appear in Proserpine court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 38+ people to appear in Proserpine court today

        Crime Each week a number of people appear in Proserpine court on a range of different...

        Convicted child rapist set to walk free from jail

        premium_icon Convicted child rapist set to walk free from jail

        Crime Rogelio Acosta Ruiz to be released from jail