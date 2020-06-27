Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a man was found dead with multiple wounds outside a building.
Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a man was found dead with multiple wounds outside a building.
Crime

Passer-by finds murdered man

by Josh Fagan
27th Jun 2020 7:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in South Melbourne on Friday night.

The man was found with multiple wounds by a passer-by outside a Dorcas St building about 9.30pm.

Paramedics attempted to revive him but he was unable to be saved.

A crime scene was set up with tape blocking traffic between Moray St and Clarendon St.

Detectives were focusing their efforts on an area next to a phone booth outside a Department of Housing high-rise building.

Victoria Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated.

More to come.

joshua.fagan@news.com.au

Originally published as Passer-by finds man's body in South Melbourne

murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council votes to keep stinger nets

        premium_icon Council votes to keep stinger nets

        News One councillor hoped the decision would not lure swimmers into a false sense of security.

        Free lung health checks for mine, quarry workers

        premium_icon Free lung health checks for mine, quarry workers

        Politics ‘Mandatory screening is critical for early detection.’

        Behind the pages of the Bowen Independent

        premium_icon Behind the pages of the Bowen Independent

        News LONG READ: Ink has run through the veins and stained the fingers of the Darwen...

        TALENT FOR TEDDIES: Knitting for those in need

        premium_icon TALENT FOR TEDDIES: Knitting for those in need

        Community A Proserpine woman has made the most of coronavirus restrictions by putting her...