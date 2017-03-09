Passionate duo's 'drive' for suicide awareness

MAKING A CHANGE: Kayne Kerr and Ben Errikson will start their road trip to raise money for Beyond Blue next week.

SUICIDE prevention is close to the heart of Hamilton Island's Kayne Kerr.

Recently, two of Mr Kerr's close friends attempted suicide while the younger brother of another close friend took his own life. It was then Mr Kerr decided something needed to be done.

It was while planning a road trip with fellow Hamilton Island worker Ben Errikson, who was leaving the island, he heard the shattering news. But from this came a touching idea.

"We thought why not turn our road trip into a Beyond Blue fundraiser and make it funny through Instagram and online,” he said.

On March 10, the pair will leave the Whitsundays to kick off their Great Northern Going South tour where they will stop in different locations to raise funds for Beyond Blue and document their travels on Instagram and Facebook.

They will travel from Hamilton Island to Brisbane via a flight then drive from Brisbane to Noosa then on to Sunshine Coast, Tweed Heads, Byron Bay, Yamba, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie and Sydney, taking about eight days.

Through social media alone, the two have already reached their $1000 target and are now aiming for $3000.

"It's pretty close to everyone on the island because people seem to move here to get away from their problems,” Mr Kerr said.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com /great-northern-going- south-tour.