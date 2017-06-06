Pat a Whitsunday hero on the back

WELCOME: Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox at the 2017 Australia Day awards ceremony earlier this year.

IN A year of cyclones and rebuilding of the Whitsundays - community heroes have never stood taller.

And now the search begins to recognise the individuals, businesses and community groups which shine bright through the annual Queensland Community Achievement Awards.

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox encouraged all residents to consider who has made a difference.

"If you know someone that has provided support and made a real difference in your life, why not give them a pat on the back and nominate them for an award," Mayor Willcox said.

"It would be great for our community contributors to be showcased in these awards.

Award categories include Ricoh Australia Customer Service Award, Prime Super Agricultural Innovation Award, Prime Super Employer Excellence in Aged Care Award, Access Community Services Cultural Diversity Award, Australia Pacific LNG Community Hero Award, Pullenvale Ward Outstanding Achievement Award, University of Southern Queensland Teaching Excellence Award and Awards Australia Community Group of the Year Award.

The winner of any prize category will also receive $2500 from the Commonwealth Bank.

Nominations close August 2, 2017.