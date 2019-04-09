Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Serious injuries after patient knocked by cow

by Nicole Pierre
9th Apr 2019 5:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PATIENT is suffering serious head injuries after being knocked down by a cow at a private property in Queensland's Scenic Rim region this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service was alerted of a patient who was in a serious condition after he was struck by the cow just before 3pm in Warrill View.

Paramedics arrived and were treating the patient's head injury.

A helicopter had also landed by 4.30pm and would be used to take the patient to hospital.

A QAS spokeswoman could not confirm the patient's age or gender.

cow warrill view

Top Stories

    Didgeridoo's and don'ts with expert Gary Cannell

    premium_icon Didgeridoo's and don'ts with expert Gary Cannell

    News Whitsunday locals show-cased their didgeridoo skills under the guidance of expert Gary Cannell on April 7.

    Bunyan's push for lower costs and sustainable industries

    premium_icon Bunyan's push for lower costs and sustainable industries

    Politics KAP candidate shares his focus ahead of the federal election.

    Mackay's leading trainer dominates Bowen races

    Mackay's leading trainer dominates Bowen races

    Horses Big day for John Manzelmann.

    Dog bites inspire Ergon's online self-meter read service

    premium_icon Dog bites inspire Ergon's online self-meter read service

    News Customers to be given more "choice and control”.