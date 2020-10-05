Patient flown to Townsville after Whitsunday quad crash

Paramedics responded to a quad bike crash and a single-vehicle crash on Sunday night.

IT WAS a busy evening for paramedics called to two incidents in less than six hours.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were called to a property at Guthalungra about 6pm Sunday after reports of a quad bike rollover.

One patient was flown to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition as a result of the incident.

Less than six hours later, paramedics were called to a single-vehicle crash on Peter Delemothe Rd in Bowen.

Crews treated two patients for minor injuries after being called to the scene just before 11.30pm.

Both patients were transported to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition.