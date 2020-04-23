Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service 2017
Patient hospitalised after Bruce Hwy 'truck incident'

Jordan Gilliland
23rd Apr 2020 9:57 AM
A PATIENT has been transported to hospital after an incident involving a truck on the Bruce Highway earlier this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said emergency crews were called to the location north of Proserpine, on the Bruce Highway near Quarry Rd, about 8.56am.

She said the incident involved a single truck which had “left the highway”.

One patient was transported to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition. The spokeswoman said there were no details currently on age or gender.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman said police attended the scene about 9.17am and no injuries were recorded.

The spokesman said the vehicle had been removed off the highway and there were currently no traffic hazards at the location.

He said the vehicle was at the scene and would be collected at a later date.

