Patient in a stable condition following single car crash

CAR CRASH: Emergency Services attended a single car crash in Bowen this morning. Bev Lacey

UPDATE 8.30AM: QUEENSLAND police confirmed that a 46-year-old man was transported to hospital with bruising, strains and sprains following a single car crash on Peter Delemothe Rd this morning.

Police investigations are ongoing.

INITIAL: EMERGENCY service crews have transported a patient to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition following a single vehicle crash this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Services were called to the scene around 4.33am where a car had crashed into a tree on Peter Delemothe Rd.

More information to come.