Menu
Login
A MAN has allegedly slashed a nurse a number of times with two knives.
A MAN has allegedly slashed a nurse a number of times with two knives. Contributed
Crime

Patient slashes nurse in double knife attack

28th Aug 2018 7:28 AM

A MAN has allegedly slashed a nurse a number of times with two knives during an incident at Blacktown Hospital in Sydney.

The man, a patient under the care of the nurse, allegedly began behaving erratically about 10pm on Monday night, walking into patients' rooms and taking photos with his mobile phone.

He is then said to have armed himself with two knives from the staffroom.

When the nurse, who was unaware he was armed, attempted to persuade him to return to his room, he allegedly attacked her with the knives, slashing her wrist and her clothing.

She managed to escape the staffroom with the help of an elderly male patient, who closed the staffroom door and kept the man confined to the room until the arrival of security and police.

Officers disarmed the 47-year-old man and arrested him. He remains at the hospital under police guard.

crime editors picks hospital injury knife attack nurse slashed

Top Stories

    Local comes first in inaugural 10.5km Honeyeater trail run

    Local comes first in inaugural 10.5km Honeyeater trail run

    News TRAIL runners from all over Australia congregated at the Airlie Beach Lagoon on Sunday for the 12th Annual Run the Great Whitsunday Trail event.

    Junior cricket set to take off in October

    Junior cricket set to take off in October

    News Junior cricket set to take off in October

    Reserves fend off the Tigers

    Reserves fend off the Tigers

    News Reserves fend off the Tigers

    Runners get set for Great Whitsunday Trail Run

    Runners get set for Great Whitsunday Trail Run

    News Runners get set for Great Whitsunday Trail Run

    Local Partners