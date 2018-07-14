Menu
Login
Breaking

Person taken to hospital after bus and car collide

Tobi Loftus
by
14th Jul 2018 9:25 AM

EMERGENCY services have responded to a bus and car crash in Toowoomba this morning.

The two vehicles collided on the corner of Alderley St and Drayton Rd at Harristown just before 8.44am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics assessed 21 people on the bus.

"No one on the bus required transport to hospital or treatment," the spokeswoman said.

"We had one (adult) patient from the car with arm pain."

The spokeswoman said that patient was transported to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition. 

accident bus crash car crash harristown toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    MV Banks finally departs the Whitsundays at a cost of $365k

    MV Banks finally departs the Whitsundays at a cost of $365k

    News ON THURSDAY night a former Australian Navy vessel was finally refloated from her rocky resting place on Whitsunday Island where she became stuck last year.

    Spaniards hit the deck around Dolphin Point and Nara Inlet

    Spaniards hit the deck around Dolphin Point and Nara Inlet

    News Spaniards hit the deck around Dolphin Point and Nara Inlet.

    Virgin announces three new Whitsunday flights

    Virgin announces three new Whitsunday flights

    News Virgin announces three new Whitsunday flights.

    'Nah it's just a goat' but island caller did the right thing

    'Nah it's just a goat' but island caller did the right thing

    News 'Nah it's just a goat' but could have been an emergency.

    Local Partners