A patient has been transported to Proserpine Hospital after near drowning in Airlie Beach.

A patient has been transported to Proserpine Hospital after near drowning in Airlie Beach. Alistair Brightman

A MAN has been taken to Proserpine Hospital by ambulance in a stable condition following a near drowning incident in Airlie Beach this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the man had been resuscitated before paramedics arrived, adding he was transported to hospital for precautionary purposes.

The Whitsunday Times understands the incident occurred at a privately owned pool at 5.04pm.