Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Great Keppel Island this afternoon
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Great Keppel Island this afternoon
Health

Music festival 'drug overdose' fear as pair go to hospital

Jack Evans
16th Nov 2019 2:56 PM | Updated: 7:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was tasked to Great Keppel Island just after midday.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed two patients were transferred to Rockhampton with "suspected substance abuse".

Great Keppel Island is currently hosting the Sunset Sessions dance party and hundreds are in attendance.

A Morning Bulletin reporter is on the island and said the main beach was cleared while the helicopter landed and collected the patient.

drug overdose great keppel island music festival sunset sessions
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JOBS: Isaac mayor urges impact statement on BMA automation

        premium_icon JOBS: Isaac mayor urges impact statement on BMA automation

        Business Anne Baker was part of a delegation that met with BMA in Brisbane.

        How thinking of Grey Nomads has helped this park to success

        premium_icon How thinking of Grey Nomads has helped this park to success

        News “The reality is that you can’t survive without the Grey Nomad"

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Insurance crisis could lead to economic 'catastrophe'

        premium_icon Insurance crisis could lead to economic 'catastrophe'

        News It has been compared to if the Proserpine Mill closed down