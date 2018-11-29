Patrick a classic Flying Dutchman

CHOOSING to travel over jumping head-first into a career after finishing his studies, Patrick has got the travel bug big time, and isn't sure he wants to go home to slog it out in the nine to five game.

He flew into New Zealand, to see if the scenery in Lord of the Rings lived up to the hype - apparently it did.

Australia has captured the essence of his soul, and he says he can't believe he's at one of the seven wonders of the natural world, our very own Great Barrier Reef.

What's your favourite Australian destination so far?

I loved Byron Bay, I heard so many people say good things about it, so I was excited to spend a few days there.

I am now really looking forward to going scuba diving in Cairns for five days.

What's the weirdest thing about Australian culture?

It is just so chilled out here, everyone just seems to do what they want and not take themselves too seriously.

Also, there is a lot of road kill - I don't know why I noticed this, I just do, every road I go on, there is always a dead animal.

What's your favourite thing about Australia?

Well I saw a kangaroo! That was cool, but maybe to you they're like what a squirrel is to an American. Otherwise, it's definitely the lifestyle Australian's lead - you've all got a good work-life balance.

How do you think travel has changed you?

I've learnt to sit back and enjoy experiences more, and to switch off and be present. I used to think about difficult stuff all the time - things I couldn't change, but I've learnt to not worry about it, if it doesn't immediately impact me right now at this point in time.

What's your top Australian travel tip?

I got a student travel card before I left, which has given me discounts for certain tours, accommodation and transport.

If you're not a student, I think there is a youth travel card you can get if you're 37 and under.

It's been the difference between having a few beers, as opposed to just one beer.