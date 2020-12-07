‘Pattern shift’: Storms to break dry season in CQ

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted rain and storms will hit the Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday region on Tuesday.

STORMS moving in from the state’s south this week will mark the start of Central Queensland’s wet season.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted rain and storms will hit the Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday region on Tuesday.

Meteorologist James Thompson said the storms could drop as much as 100mm of rain on certain areas.

“Tomorrow there’s a risk of heavy rainfall and the odd damaging wind gust,” he said.

“But it’s more likely to amount to heavy rainfall.”

But Mr Thompson said many residents would not be doused with the full force of the storm, with most areas to receive 10-30mm of rain.

“And some people are going to miss out,” he said.

Mr Thompson said the broad storm season was hovering over Queensland’s southeast on Monday, with the trough to move into the Central Highlands and Coalfields and then hitting the Central Coast and Whitsundays over the next two days.

This week’s rain is expected to break the region’s dry season.

“We’re starting to see a return of some moisture to the region,” Mr Thompson said.

“Showers are becoming more likely.

“It’s going to be a wetter than average December.

“This could be that pattern shift we’ve been waiting for.”

BOM Central Coast and Whitsundays Forecast

Monday: Hot inland. Partly cloudy. Winds northerly 20 to 30 km/h becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures 32 to 38.

Tuesday: Hot inland. Partly cloudy. Medium, 60 per cent, chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Light winds becoming north to north-westerly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then tending north to north-easterly in the early afternoon. Overnight temperatures falling to the low to mid 20s with daytime temperatures reaching 33 to 38.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High, 70 per cent, chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming east to north-easterly 20 to 30 km/h during the day then becoming light during the evening. Overnight temperatures falling to the low to mid 20s with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Medium, 40 per cent, chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm inland in the morning and afternoon. Light winds becoming easterly 20 to 30 km/h during the morning then becoming light during the evening. Overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.