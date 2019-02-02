Australia declares after Patterson makes maiden Test ton

Australia captain Tim Paine congratulates Kurtis Patterson on reaching his century at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Saturday. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP

Australia captain Tim Paine congratulates Kurtis Patterson on reaching his century at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Saturday. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP

KURTIS Patterson has a Test century in only his second match for his country as Australia continue to heap misery upon Sri Lanka in Canberra.

The New South Welshman made Sri Lanka pay for dropping him on the first ball he faced, becoming Australia's third century-maker of the second Test on Saturday.

Australia's century drought, which dated to Dubai in October, ended with a flood as Patterson joined Joe Burns and Travis Head in reaching three figures after lunch on the second day.

After getting through the first-ball scare, Patterson feasted on an inexperienced Sri Lankan bowling line-up with a number of terrific pull shots.

He brought up his milestone from 173 balls with a superb cover drive for three before celebrating while his family and friends applauded from the stands.

It was Patterson's seventh first-class ton, continuing a golden run that got him picked in Australia's squad for the first Test in Brisbane.

The 25-year-old peeled off an unbeaten Sheffield Shield century against Western Australia in November, but selectors rushed him into the side following dual tons for a Cricket Australia XI in Hobart last month.

He impressed with 30 in difficult conditions facing the swinging pink ball at the Gabba.

With this match being Australia's final Test before the Ashes in August, Patterson's seamless start to his international career has made him a lock for the squad to England.

Patterson's partnership with captain Tim Paine finished unbeaten on 30 as the skipper declared 55 minutes into the second session at 5-534.

- AAP