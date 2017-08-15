Paul de Jersey to visit the Whitsundays

The Governor of Queensland, the Honourable Paul de Jersey AC will visit the Airlie Beach foreshore.

THE Airlie Beach foreshore will host a very important guest this weekend.

Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey will come to the region this Saturday to thank the volunteers who have helped bring the Whitsundays back to recovery.

Deputy Mayor John Collins and Cr Jan Clifford will attend an afternoon tea at the Airlie Beach Foreshore, adjacent from La Tabella from 4-6pm.

All members of the community are encouraged to attend.