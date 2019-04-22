'Pauline Digs Coal': Hanson on her way to mining town

PAULINE Hanson will touch down in Clermont tonight in the midst of the storm brewing ahead of the anti-Adani convoy arrival in town on Friday.

With her car plastered in pro-mining messages - "Pauline Digs Coal" - Ms Hanson will roll into the mining town with Capricornia candidate and underground coal miner Wade Rothery.

"I don't blame the people in Clermont for refusing to serve these ratbags who don't know the first thing about mining towns and how coal mining is the lifeblood of Central Queensland and much of the state," the One Nation leader said.

"You won't find Bill Shorten prepared to signwrite his car with anything that supports coal and you certainly won't find Scott Morrison inclined to even visit mining towns during this election, out of fear his inner-city MPs will revolt."

With the knowledge Richard Di Natale is expected to join protesters in Clermont later this week, Ms Hanson had a message for the anti-Adani protesters: "Go back to where you came from, you're not welcome."