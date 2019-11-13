Paul's Pocket bushfire still burning

A water bombing helicopter drops a load of water on the fire at Paul's Pocket on Monday. The water bomber is again being used today.

A water bombing helicopter drops a load of water on the fire at Paul's Pocket on Monday. The water bomber is again being used today. Monique Preston

A FIRE is still burning in inaccessible bushland at Paul's Pocket today.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a water bomber was again on scene today, dropping water on the fire at Kurkowski Rd.

Earlier this morning, fire crews continued to put in fire breaks, while an aircraft was also sent up to do some fire ground mapping, the spokeswoman said.

The fire has been burning since Saturday.

Fire crews continue to monitor a separate fire at Gregory River near the Bruce Highway and Greta Creek.

The QFES spokeswoman said fire breaks were put in yesterday and the fire was contained.

The fire was left in the hands of the property owner overnight Tuesday, and two fire crews were on the scene today patrolling.