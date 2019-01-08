'Pauly' Fenech brings Deadly Down Under to Cannonvale

COMIC RELIEF: Fat Pizza star Paul 'Pauly' Fenech is bringing Deadly Down Under to the Reef Gateway Hotel.

COMEDIC genius Paul "Pauly” Fenech has amused and appalled audiences around Australia for years with his unorthodox, and often crude, humour.

After a sell-out tour last year, the self-proclaimed "boganologist” is set to shake up the Whitsundays with his "fully sick” solo show Deadly Down Under, coming to the Reef Gateway Hotel on January 18.

Deadly Down Under follows Fenech and trusty sausage dog Fonz as they dive with sharks, handle venomous snakes and wrestle crocodiles in search of the deadliest creatures in Australia.

Fenech initially described the show as "Steve Irwin meets Pauly Fenech with a touch of Bear Grylls and Instagram models”, blending Australia's most dangerous animals with the beauty and danger of its natural environment.

Best known for writing, directing, producing and starring in the television series Pizza and spin-off movie Fat Pizza (2003), Swift and Shift Couriers, Housos and Bogan Hunters, the eccentric comedian is no stranger to the Whitsundays.

He visited the Proserpine Entertainment Centre in 2016 for the Fat Pizza vs Housos live show with legends Franky, Kev the Kiwi and Shazza in tow, then returned twice in 2017, including a benefit gig following Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Fenech returns to present his upcoming comedy bonanza rattling crowds as he goes fair dinkum with the best bits of the smash hit TV series.

Be prepared to release your inner bogan - it's a well-known fact that no audience is safe during a Pauly Fenech live show.

The croc-wrestling, snake-catching, Harley-riding comedian is a big fan of crowd games and parodies.

Don't expect political correctness - the "Crown Prince of Rude” knows no such thing.

But no need to worry, there are no favourites.

All stereotypes are equally sledged.

His alter-ego, Franky Falzoni, and other personalities he's not even sure of might even make an appearance, guaranteeing a side-splitting performance.

Deadly Down Under has been airing on Seven Network's 7mate since October last year following the success of Bogan Hunters, 7mate's highest rating program yet.

The one-off, adult-only event will be held in the Reef Gateway Hotel Beer Garden with doors opening at 7pm.

Tickets are on sale for $30 per person online or $35 per person at the door.

COMIC RELIEF:

- WHAT: Paul "Pauly” Fenech presents the best bits of Deadly Down Under

- WHEN: Friday, January 18, from 7pm

- WHO: 18+

- COST: $30 per person online, $35 per person at the door