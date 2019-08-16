Pausing to remember Vietnam

VETERAN: Jubilee Pocket's Jim Long was part of Australia's 17th Construction Squadron during the Vietnam War.

VETERAN: Jubilee Pocket's Jim Long was part of Australia's 17th Construction Squadron during the Vietnam War. Monique Preston

JIM Long spent 12 months in Vietnam in the 1960s helping with the Vietnam War effort.

When he was posted to Vietnam in 1968, Mr Long had already spent seven years in the Australian Army.

Before this posting, he had already spent six months in Borneo building a road and 12 months doing civil work in New Guinea.

In Vietnam, Mr Long was part of the 17th Construction Squadron.

Based mainly in Vung-Tau, Mr Long worked as a plant operator on a base that worked as logistics support for the Australian task force in Nui Dat.

His work in Vung-Tau saw him work on projects such as building airstrips, water provision for the troops in Nui Dat, and ground work on vehicle and storage areas.

There was no fighting in Vung-Tau.

"Where I was was not on the same bases as they were in Nui Dat where there was more active engagement (with the enemy),” Mr Long said.

"Compared to a lot of blokes at Nui Dat, I had an easy time.”

His time in Vietnam, however, also included four months in Nui Dat and nearby Dat-To, which was also know to the troops as Horseshoe.

As his work here was also with the engineers, Mr Long did not have any dealings with the enemy, with his small troop surrounded by an infantry company.

Mr Long's time in Vietnam also included doing some civil "PR work” on the weekend's where he and other Australians helped build fish ponds for the locals for fish farming. Mr Long said there was both "good and bad” things about spending 12 months in Vietnam during the war.

"It was good in that I learnt something,” he said.

However, being away from his wife and two young children for such an extended period was one of the bad things about his time there.

After he returned from Vietnam in 1969, Mr Long spent about another 12 months in the Army before he move on to civilian life.

After nine years in the defence force, Mr Long put his skills to good use, going into the construction and building industry. "It was pretty much what I did in the Army,” he said.

Mr Long will be attending Sunday's Vietnam Veterans Day memorial service at Cannonvale.

However, with Vietnam Veterans getting older, he said personally he would like to see the day turned into something more inclusive of other conflicts in the future - suggesting just calling it Veterans Day or Veterans of Asia Day.

"Overall in Asia, in the 60s and 70s, there was more than Vietnam. I would like to include Malaysia, Borneo and Vietnam,” he said.

He would also like to see veterans on more recent campaigns in Afghanistan, Iraq and East Timor to also be recognised.

"Make it more an inclusive day,” he said.

CEREMONY DETAILS

A Vietnam Veterans Day memorial service will be held at the cenotaph in Cannonvale on Sunday, August 18.

Everyone is invited to join veterans at the service which commemorates the 53rd anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan.

The battle saw 108 Australian and New Zealand troops hold off 2500 Viet Cong and North Vietnamese soldiers at Long Tan in Vietnam on August 18, 1966.

Those attending Sunday's ceremony in Cannonvale are asked to assemble at the cenotaph on Coral Esplanade at 10.45am, with the service to start at 11am.

After the service, attendees are invited to the Airlie Beach/ Whitsunday RSL rooms at Reef Gateway Hotel for a get-together.

A Vietnam Veterans and Veterans Day memorial service will also be held at the cenotaph out the front of the old Proserpine Entertainment Centre in Main St on Sunday.

Proserpine RSL Sub-Branch treasurer Brian "Weary” Dunlop said the RSL decided to extend the service to acknowledge all veterans, not just those who fought in Vietnam.

Everyone is invited to the service which will start at 11am.

There will also be drinks held at the Proserpine RSL afterwards.