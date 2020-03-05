Paving future pathways with STEM

Gareth O'Sheehy and Jordan Webb took part in a STEM workshop at James Cook University. Image: Supplied

STUDENTS from Proserpine State High School learned the ins and outs of lift, force and all things STEM at a tailored workshop with James Cook University.

43 students travelled to Townsville to take part in a day of electrical and mechanical engineering that involved soldering circuit boards, constructing their own control systems and exercising their competitive side with a game of robot soccer.

Head of science and Proserpine State High School Lukas Sabo said students were “in awe” of the activities on show.

“Last year we started to put together this concept of a STEM club where kids who were interested in spending lunchtimes learning about robotics coding and science could come and build things with us and learn new skills,” he said.

“This year I wanted to push that further and try to get the kids see where a career in STEM might take them after school and what possible avenues they have.

“They loved it. The look on the kids’ faces- they were just in awe.”

Ethan Haratsis and La-ika Garrett experimenting at the STEM workshop. Image: Supplied

Mr Sabo said STEM played a very important role in the changing landscape of job industry and he hoped workshops like the one at JCU would give students a change to consider a range of different pathways.

“(STEM) is a field in which you are trying to develop skills to solve fairly well any project,” he said.

“It involves trying to use all these skills together to solve real world problems.

“With the rate at which careers are changing and new ones are emerging, being able to be a flexible person to adapt and solve problems means they’ll be more prepared.”