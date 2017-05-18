24°
News

Paving the path to a busy tourism season

Jacob Wilson | 18th May 2017 3:00 PM
MOVING FORWARD: The walkway to Abell Point Marina's pontoons was installed last week, two weeks earlier than expected.
MOVING FORWARD: The walkway to Abell Point Marina's pontoons was installed last week, two weeks earlier than expected. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

COMMERCIAL boat operators were the "big winners” as the new wharf walkway was installed at Abell Point Marina last Thursday morning.

The milestone achievement was two weeks ahead of schedule, and allowed for the replacement of the temporary wharf supplied by Whitsunday Regional Council five days after Cyclone Debbie destroyed the initial walkway.

Prior to the new walkway installation, many operators had to move to the opposite side of the marina.

Abell Point Marina general manager Luke McCaul said the achievement would help foster flow-on benefits to the marina and region.

"It's basically been about four to five weeks and we got a new gangway back in action and that allows our customers to come off the dock and fuel up and means our cruise ships can start going into that arm,” he said.

"I think the commercial operators were definitely the biggest winners out of this and that is the most important thing at the moment, (which is) that they are operating and can tell the world to come back and visit the Whitsundays.”

With the new walkway complete, the marina's focus to restore all damaged berths along the pontoon will be the next step towards promoting greater confidence in the marina and broader Whitsunday region.

Mr McCaul said the milestone would make access easier for water-based commercial operators.

"It's really important for us to have that gangway in because fuel is an important service and we sell quite a lot of it,” he said.

"The biggest thanks we got was from our commercial operators because they rely on fuel to run their businesses and these guys can't just get a few jerry cans and fill their tanks up, they are taking 2000-3000 litres a day and without fuel you can't run a business.”

Mr McCaul said it was important to have the marina on track ahead of their winter trading season to send a positive message across the world.

"It's a really good sign to show with the total pontoon redevelopment that we are tracking ahead of time, which is good,” he said.

"The most important thing at the moment is that the marina arms are operating and people can come and tell the world to visit the Whitsundays.”

Two New Zealand superyachts are set to touch down in the region.

Mr McCaul said superyacht owners would have a positive message to send to the world about

the state of the Whitsundays.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  abell marina point

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Luxury dining, quality local food

Luxury dining, quality local food

IT'S based around one of the most acclaimed authors of the 20th century and now Hemingway's is open for business.

Be a star in the Whitsundays

Federal Tourism Minister Steven Ciobo, State Tourism Minister Kate Jones, Tourism Whitsundays chairman Al Grundy, Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox, Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner, Cruise Whitsundays CEO Nick Hortle, BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday co-owner Naomi McKinnon, Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen, Carnival Australia executive chairwoman Ann Sherry AO, Ocean Rafting co-owner Peter Claxton, Charter Yachts Australia co-owner Annie Judd, Whitsunday Transit manager Ben Malady, Mantra Club Croc GM Luke Harley and Brigadeer Chris Field celebrating the fact that the Whitsundays is open for business.

EVER wanted to be a video star? Now is your chance.

Legends coming to light up lives

HE'S BACK: Steady Eddy grooving at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music jam session last year.

Get ready for Whitsunday SESsions

Paving the path to a busy tourism season

MOVING FORWARD: The walkway to Abell Point Marina's pontoons was installed last week, two weeks earlier than expected.

COMMERCIAL boat operators are the "big winners”

Local Partners

Luxury dining, quality local food

IT'S based around one of the most acclaimed authors of the 20th century and now Hemingway's is open for business.

REVEALED: Heaviest falls still tracking south towards Mackay

HEAVY RAIN: The Hamilton Island Flood camera shows water levels are starting to rise.

Heavy falls still on its way south

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Big Bang Theory spin-off: Meet Young Sheldon in trailer

A FIVE-minute trailer for the Big Bang Theory spin-off, Young Sheldon, has been released and we’ve gotta say it actually looks pretty good.

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

Warne's portrait at Lord's. Source: News Corp

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

Big Little Lies star now Young Sheldon

Big Little Lies star Iain Armitage stars as Young Sheldon.

HE STOLE our hearts in Big Little Lies, now he's set to do it again.

The genius of Einstein: Rush’s theory of relativity

Geoffrey Rush stars as Albert Einstein in the TV series Genius.

Oscar winner nearly had to turn down the role of a lifetime.

What's on the big screen this week

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

AUSSIE films up against King Arthur and the John Wick sequel.

Tough as nails: Prison Break star's close call

Dominic Purcell stars in the return of the TV series Prison Break.

An on-set stunt goes horribly wrong for Dominic Purcell.

Don’t Tell: Why every parent should see this movie

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

The case that gave child sex abuse victims a voice

Great Starter

6 Laird Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Don't miss this great opportunity to break into the Mackay property market with this well maintained lowset brick home conveniently located only minutes drive from...

Well Built Beginner

6 Cabbage Tree Road, Andergrove 4740

House 3 2 2 $330,000

This affordable brick home is perfect for the renovator, retiree or first home buyer. Excellent condition. - 3 built-in bedrooms, main has an ensuite and opens...

RENOVATE &amp; REAP

4 Blackmur Street, Marian 4753

House 1 1 2 Auction onsite...

- Attention all Builders, Home Renovators and First Home buyers - Transform this modern 345 m2 dance studio into a large house and reap the rewards - Great bones ...

Lot 13 - 2,764m2 and Lot 43 - 2,196m2

Seaforth 4741

Residential Land 0 0 Contact Agent

Looking for coastal living on a large serviced Lot without City prices?? Phone the agent for details and take a look at what is available at Seaforth Hills...

Lifestyle &amp; Location

12 Mowlam Street, Eimeo 4740

House 4 3 2 Auction

A wonderful lifestyle residence, with magic views to Brampton Island. This family home provides an exceptional retreat with impressive proportions and entertaining...

Great Starter!

6/2 Piccolo Street, North Mackay 4740

Unit 2 1 1 $175,000

Very tidy 2 Bedroom unit located in North Mackay and just 5 minutes drive to Mackay CBD or Mt Pleasant Shopping Precinct. The unit has been recently renovated and...

Great Starter Pack!!!

4 Nilsson Court, Bucasia 4750

House 3 1 4 $290,000

Sitting on a good sized 751m2 block in a quiet cul-de-sac, this solid brick home is sure to impress with its scope to be easily improved upon or just move in and...

Farleigh ....... It&#39;s Not Far

12 Powells Road, Farleigh 4741

House 3 1 1 $245,000

Are you looking to break into the market without breaking the bank. Look no further. This older style high set home which has been terraced to the sloping block...

Mt Martin Cane Farm

Mirani 4754

Rural 3 1 4 $725,000

Good level to gently undulating farm 10 minutes to Mirani in the fertile Mt Martin area. Total of 158.5 acres over 1 freehold title with 126 acres of cane...

Stunning Water Views

403/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

House 3 2 1 $419,000

The Crown Apartments Mackay offers a Premium Riverfront address and stunning river and coastal views. Apartment 403 has a generous open plan layout and features...

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Open for inspection homes May 18-24

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Toowoomba's housing sales start to decline

A colonial property at 9 Campbell St, East Toowoomba is on the market.

Housing market transactions decline but prices about same

Property investors can bank on Buderim

Retail property in prime precinct has two major tenants in place

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!