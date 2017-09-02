Paving way to sporting glory

KEY MOMENT: Ben Ryan from Ryan Construction Group hands over the keys for the new netball clubhouse and precinct.

ALL sporting clubs in the region are on board with the massive changes set to transform the Whitsunday Sportspark.

To help with the path ahead, a growth seminar was held last Wednesday to give the clubs a chance to put their heads together so they can move forward in a co-ordinated fashion.

"Primarily we put it on for our sports to help them grow participation and grow committee numbers on the basis that they will have much better facilities in a year,” Whitsunday Sportspark president Justin Butler said.

"You don't just snap your fingers and have that happen, you have got to plan it out and advertise it and attract players and better- quality of referees. That's what the sports growth seminar was all about.”

A range of ideas were canvassed, including how to more effectively plan, advertise and promote sport in the region through a variety of platforms.

"We are looking at using social media more and getting our presence out there and letting people know what is on,” Mr Butler said.

"It is about taking a more co-ordinated approach and having a better idea of all the grants out there and having a structured idea of what will be achieved.

"All the sporting clubs got a lot out of it.”

The seminar was attended by clubs representing sports such as touch football, netball, Aussie rules, weight lifting, junior cricket, running, triathlon, swimming and paddling.

Mr Butler said confidence was building as the community moved on from Cyclone Debbie, particularly for the netball club which was hardest hit by the natural disaster.

"Their courts were damaged by buildings bouncing on them and the lights were knocked out all over the park and so was the fencing, the netball clubhouse was also condemned,” he said.

"We got everything back together in time for the big netball carnival (held last weekend) and this gives the girls the ability to grow netball with better facilities than what they had before.”

All Whitsunday Sportspark sporting clubs have been consulted about the master plan which was unanimously supported.

"All clubs will be happy to have better facilities and everything that comes with that,” Mr Butler said.

Matt Fitzpatrick from Momentum Sports and Paynter Dixon took on major roles in the master plan process, with Paynter Dixon in the project management role.