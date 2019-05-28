Paw-some dog show coming up in Bowen

DOG lovers can get excited this weekend as more than 180 furry friends descend on Bowen Showgrounds to participate in the Bowen Kennel Club Dog Show.

The dog show will be the first of its kind Bowen has seen in more than 20 years, and will mark a triumphant return with dog exhibitors travelling as far as Victoria to participate in the event.

Bowen Kennel Club secretary Lauren Bryson said that the Whitsunday area has enjoyed dog shows in the past, but this will be the first held in Bowen in two decades.

"There has been shows down in Proserpine before,” Ms Bryson said.

"We've been to those and we thought to ourselves 'we want to bring this kind of event back to Bowen, and let people see what Bowen can do.”

With both interstate exhibitors and judges travelling for the event, Ms Bryson said the kennel club felt blessed with the turnout.

"So far we've been wowed with the response from the amount of exhibitors who are interested. We've got people as low as Victoria and as high as Cairns coming in for the event.”

"Our judges are even from out of the state and flying up from New South Wales for the show.”

The Bowen Kennel Club expects to have about 80 exhibitors in attendance over the weekend, with many showing more than one dog.

There will be a wide variety of dog breeds on show, varying from the smallest of toy breeds to the largest of hounds, with exhibitors happy to talk with spectators, Ms Bryson said.

"If spectators are interested in a certain breed these kind of events are amazing for learning more about the dog,” she said.

"Most exhibitors will be more than happy for a chat about their dog, their needs and the traits of the breed and can help establish if it's the right kind of dog for you.”

Shontelle Betzel, who will be exhibiting Daisy the Miniature Dachshund, said she was very excited to give Daisy her debut appearance.

"This is Daisy's first show, and we're hoping she's going to do great,” Ms Betzel said.

"She might need to learn a lot in the next week though to bring her up to scratch, but we're excited to be able to do it.”

Judging starts at 9am on Saturday.

Spectators are reminded to always ask their handler whether they can approach a dog before patting them.