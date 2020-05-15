’Pawsitive’ impact from more than 600km away

HELPING HAND: Christina della Valle thanked the students for helping to raise funds for Animal Rescue Whitsunday.

HELPING HAND: Christina della Valle thanked the students for helping to raise funds for Animal Rescue Whitsunday.

SOCIAL distancing may have forced university students to work from home, but five Central Queensland students have used it to their advantage to help Animal Rescue Whitsunday raise much-needed funds.

The students, Maddy McPherson, Caitie Murphy, Eloise Arnold, Alyssa Glover and Khrysti Balanay, are based between Cairns, Townsville, Rockhampton and Tannum Sands.

In true COVID-style, they have not let their distance become a barrier in lending a hand.

The group was tasked with running a PR campaign as part of a university assignment and have raised $1000 for the Whitsunday shelter in just three weeks through a gofundme page.

They hope to hit the $2000 mark by the end of next week with funds going toward monthly pet bills and supplies for the animals.

Animal Rescue Whitsunday owner Christina della Valle said the help came at the perfect time as COVID-19 restrictions meant collecting donations was near impossible.

“The last 14 months (since opening) have been a rollercoaster ride and a steep learning curve,” she said.

“Then Covid-19 happened. But it only got better with Alyssa, Caitlin, Eloise, Khrysti and Maddy appearing at the scene.

“Those five young ladies rejuvenated the campaign and helped me to continue looking after animals in need.”

Alyssa, a third-year marketing student, said although the group were physically apart they were connected by a passion for the project and for Ms della Valle’s work.

“We all have animals and we all care for animals, and a couple of us have had shelter animals,” she said.

“When we heard Christina’s story it was so heart-warming to know people are so passionate about these things.

“We wanted to help out in any way we could, it became more of a university assignment for us and we just want to see her succeed.”

The team have also received support from BIG4 who donated two nights’ accommodation to be raffled off.

Tickets can be bought through the gofundme page here.