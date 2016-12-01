Pay rise in time for Christmas

THE festive spirit has clearly rubbed off on Whitsunday Regional Council, which at last week's ordinary meeting approved a two per cent pay rise for all staff, backdated to July 1 this year.

The "administrative pay rise” was awarded as the council was unable to negotiate a new enterprise agreement due to a Queensland Industrial Relations Commission review.

Council CEO Barry Omundson said this approval acknowledged the high calibre of council staff.

"Our staff are the frontline face of council and the pay rise reflects our shared goal of creating a cultural environment which meets the needs of the business, and better reflects the values of our employees,” Mr Omundson said.

The revised payments are planned to proceed before the Christmas break.