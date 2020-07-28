Payne Cup premiers welcome MSHS in opening round

MSHS skipper Henri Stocks (left) will lead his team out against Kirwan SHS in the opening round of the Aaron Payne Cup today. St Patrick’s College begins their campaign tomorrow.

THE DECK may be stacked against Mackay State High School, but coach Rowan Graham would not have it any other way.

Up before daylight for the four-hour bus trip north to Townsville, MSHS will be welcomed by reigning Aaron Payne Cup champions and perennial schoolboys rugby league heavyweights Kirwan State High School today.

There is no tougher opening round test than the one they are about to play.

And yet speaking before today’s blockbuster opening round clash, Graham was nothing but calm.

He has seen his men do the hard yards; seen them dig deep for each other. And he knows he will see it again.

Kirwan vs Mackay 12.05pm juniors and 1.15pm snrs

Henri Stocks and Damon Watson will lead MSHS into battle today – the experienced pair perfectly complement to each other.

Stocks, also school captain, oozes composure. Softly spoken but steely-focused, he leads by example in the halves and urges teammates to follow his lead. He has been on this stage before and knows what is required.

Watson is the vocal leader and workhorse. He does the hard yards out on the edge and acts as a barometer for the playing group.

They will be the two most important cogs in Graham’s side against Kirwan.

But it could be the wide men who rule the contest today – and the stage has been set for a track meet.

Kirwan’s Dudley Dotoi and Jesse Yallop are high flying, fast moving wingers who have drawn praise in Townsville. Then there is returning fullback Tyreece Woods, who was named best on ground in the 2019 decider against St Brendan’s.

But Mackay’s travellers are not without toe, either.

MSHS has their own Tyrese – Tyrese Parter – who will see the ball early and often in the centres. And at the back, expect Arthur Miller-Stevens to get involved at every opportunity as Graham’s men take it to their more fancied rivals.

Make no mistake, MSHS are underdogs.

In Graham’s four years involved in the rugby league academy, the school has never defeated Kirwan. But the beauty of rugby league is that once the whistle blows, anything can happen. And MSHS has the will and the way to come home with a win.

Kirwan SHS v Mackay SHS (Townsville) – 12.05pm (CC); 1.15pm (AP)

MSHS: 1. Arthur Miller-Stevens 2. Dawson Harch 3. Tyrese Parter 4. Zac McGrath 5. Jonathan Jang 6. Henri Stocks 7. Kodie Stebbeings 8. Matthew Munokoa 9. Hayden Pullen 10. Cooper Ringwood 11. Cody Mollenhagen 12. Damon Watson 13. Tyreeq Salleh-Meadows 14. Jed Theiber 15. Zak Springer 16. Brock Crawley 17. Kane Perkins 19. Jesse Wallace