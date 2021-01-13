Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teacher says he’s embarrassed by his behaviour after a bizarre theft from a nightclub.
A teacher says he’s embarrassed by his behaviour after a bizarre theft from a nightclub.
Crime

Teacher ‘embarrassed’ by bizarre nightclub incident

Elyse Wurm
by and Elyse Wurm
13th Jan 2021 4:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Palm Beach Currumbin High School teacher says he's embarrassed by his behaviour after he stole an eftpos machine from an Airlie Beach nightclub.

Benjamin John Opie, 36, was at a nightclub called Mama Africa when he was seen on CCTV footage walking past the bar before taking the eftpos machine.

Palm Beach Currumbin High School teacher Benjamin John Opie.
Palm Beach Currumbin High School teacher Benjamin John Opie.


Proserpine Magistrates Court heard he then put it under his shirt and walked out onto the street.

Opie told the court he understood his actions were stupid and he did not take the machine for financial gain.

"I'm equally as embarrassed because of my profession and position in the community," he said.

Opie pleaded guilty to one count of stealing and was fined $350 with no conviction recorded.

The court heard he had given the machine back to police and apologised.

Magistrate James Morton told Opie alcohol made him behave stupidly.

"There's nothing funny about stealing anything from anywhere," Mr Morton said.


Originally published as PBC teacher 'embarrassed' by bizarre nightclub incident

airlie beach nightclub benjamin john opie court theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whitsunday resident condemns MP’s conspiracy theories

        Premium Content Whitsunday resident condemns MP’s conspiracy theories

        Opinion LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The letter writer says touting theories as fact could lead Australia down a path of destruction.

        Man allegedly claimed he had COVID and coughed in cop’s face

        Premium Content Man allegedly claimed he had COVID and coughed in cop’s face

        Crime The 37 year old, from the Whitsundays, is also accused of threatening police during...

        Bowen truck roll injures men, blocks highway for hours

        Premium Content Bowen truck roll injures men, blocks highway for hours

        Motoring The southbound lane of the Bruce Highway was closed shortly after the crash.

        Bizarre items 5 light-fingered thieves stole in Whitsundays

        Premium Content Bizarre items 5 light-fingered thieves stole in Whitsundays

        Crime A teacher could not explain why he stole an eftpos machine.