PCYC has extra bounce in step

YOUNG gymnasts of the Whitsunday PCYC have a fresh spring in their step thanks to a brand new air mat.

PCYC branch manager Sergeant John Dickinson said PCYC applied for a grant from the Macrossan and Amiet Foundation in which they were successful.

With the funding obtained, it was decided a new mat would be purchased and used to give young gymnasts a new outlet to help improve the skills they had acquired.

Director of Macrossan and Amiet Solicitors, Andrew Telford, said he was pleased to see the mat had been accepted and used enthusiastically by the kids.

"We've supported the PCYC before and bought another piece of equipment,” he said. "Something we aim to do is give back to the community who've supported us.”

So far, the air mat has has been a hit with the kids.

Karli Elder, 9, said she always wanted to be flexible and gymnastics was the perfect way to do it.

"The mat is very bouncy and I love bouncing,” she said. "I like seeing all my friends (at gymnastics) and it's quite fun too.”

Coach Jacqueline White has been a part of the program for almost two years and said not only was the mat a great addition, but it also encouraged more kids to get involved in gymnastics.

"We're really increasing in numbers and (the program) is a fantastic thing because it's something everyone can get involved in,” she said. "My favourite part about it is that you get to give them a bit of confidence and courage.”

The gymnastics program runs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays 4-6pm, Fridays 4-5.30pm and Saturdays 9-11am. A kinder gym program is held on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9-10.45am and a boys recreational class is held on Fridays from 4-5pm. It is expected the boys class will extend to 6pm next year if there is an increase in numbers.

For more information contact 49481144.