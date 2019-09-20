PCYC looking for a 'helping hand'

LENDING A HAND: Whitsunday PCYC youth team members Riley Petterson, Rhett Hill, Jesse Frisch and Phoenix Hill help prepare tiles for the PCYC Helping Hands wall.

LENDING A HAND: Whitsunday PCYC youth team members Riley Petterson, Rhett Hill, Jesse Frisch and Phoenix Hill help prepare tiles for the PCYC Helping Hands wall. Contributed

LOCALS are being called on to lend a 'hand' to support Whitsunday PCYC by leaving their handprints on a Helping Hands wall at a local shopping centre.

Whitsunday PCYC will be selling tiles for $5 each next week, with people to put their painted handprint on them to form a Helping Hand Wall at Whitsunday Plaza in Cannonvale.

The club's branch manager Sergeant Billy Li is hoping the community will support the project.

There are 210 tiles are on offer, which will raise $1000 for activities at the local PCYC.

Sgt Li said the money would go towards setting up a youth corner in the facility, as well as buying equipment so disco nights could be held.

PCYC is Australia's leading youth organisation working with police empowering young people to reach their potential.

One hundred per cent of donations received to PCYC Whitsunday are invested locally into the branch towards their youth programs and branch equipment - meaning all donations stay local.

"We are hoping for anyone from the community, especially businesses, to come forward and give us a helping hand,” Sgt Li said.

"I think the cool thing about it is these tiles will stay on the wall for three to five years, so people can see their hands.

"It really means a lot to us and it's an exciting little display that represents our community.”

Whitsunday Plaza has provided a space for the wall in the corridor outside Woolworths, while Bunnings donated the tiles and paints for the project.

Members of the PCYC's youth team will be selling the tiles from a stall at the Whitsunday Plaza from September 23-27, from 10am-2pm.

The handprints will be done in three colours chosen for their significance.

Blue represents the Queensland Police Service and community engagement, yellow represents youth and youth programs, while maroon represents Queensland and Queensland PCYC.

Whitsunday Plaza centre manager Cathy Sullivan said Whitsunday Plaza would be a reminder of how the community comes together to help the local PCYC.