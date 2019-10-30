Menu
Workers prepare to re-enter Zone 1 of the North Goonyella underground coal mine for the first time in 10 months.
Business

Peabody stocks plummet as workers told jobs gone

Ashley Pillhofer
30th Oct 2019 4:30 PM
PEABODY Energy stocks plummeted more than 20 per cent overnight as updated earnings data showed higher than expected losses and news broke the company was terminating a number of employees from its North Goonyella mine.

A third quarter report released by the company yesterday showed a 21 per cent year on year decline in revenue to $1.11 billion, compared to $1.41 billion the previous year.

A statement from Peabody said this had been driven by a 36 per cent decline in seaborne metallurgical coal sales volumes and about $90 million in lower pricing.

The statement also noted earnings from equity affiliates totalled a $20.7 million loss as a result of “cumulative impact of a delay in resuming and then ramping up production” at Middlemount Mine after a fatal highwall failure in late June.

JOB CUTS: Peabody’s North Goonyella Mine.
This morning it was revealed the company did not expect production at North Goonyella mine to resume for three or more years.

The Daily Mercury understands mine workers received phone calls last night from the company advising they had lost their jobs due to this.

In a statement, Peabody said it planned to “streamline (its) organisation” with its new operating model expected to lead to $50 million in lower costs in 2020 and beyond.

During the third quarter the company spent $29.3 million on recovery work at North Goonyella, which has been closed due to an underground fire since September last year.

