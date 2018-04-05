Peach and Pear has your next event sorted

IMPRESS your boss at your next business brunch.

Pretty up the boardroom of any business meeting, luncheon, morning tea or event with an incredible grazing board.

Showcase the region's abundance of unique and fresh produce at your event no matter the size, the boutique catering company will can feed anywhere from one to 150 hungry people.

Peach & Pear Events Catering are the "original Whitsunday grazers”, and owner Gabi Harding and her team will whip up a spectacular feast for the eyes and tastebuds.

From breakfast to lunch spreads, baby showers to weddings, Peach and Pear can even create hampers and picnic baskets to impress your friends, clients or that special someone.

The boutique caterers specialise in grazing tables, romantic picnics, grazing hampers, platters, canapes and breakfasts, delivered to your door.

Ms Harding said everything was fresh and locally sourced where possible, with the business going above and beyond to use local produce.

Peach & Pear Events Catering was started five years ago by Ms Harding thanks to a passion for food "that looks exceptional and tastes amazing”.

Whether you'd like to outsource the task entirely to Ms Harding or prefer to work closely to create a personalised catering solution, Peach and Pear has you covered.

The business caters for most dietary requirements and products can be customised to client tastes.

Graze with Whitsunday's original grazers, Peach and Pear.