Pearson's pedal power

SPEEDY: Mark Pearson is gearing up for a big 2019 of racing in New Zealand and Europe.

SPEEDY: Mark Pearson is gearing up for a big 2019 of racing in New Zealand and Europe. Contributed

CYCLING: Riding on two wheels has been a lifestyle for New Zealand-born Mark Pearson.

He has spent a lifetime on the bike, acquiring his first set of wheels when he was just a 12-year-old boy, entering the world of BMX, eventually racing as a junior rider in Australia.

"I'll never forget walking into that shop, with my mum who is now 94, and seeing a poster of the world championships,” he said.

Fast forward 38 years, and the competitive cyclist is going into the 2019 season injury free, a feat he is extremely proud of.

"This is the first year I've been injury free and I know it's the reason I've done so well, and a big part of that is the time I've spent off road in the gym cross training and stretching,” he said.

The Airlie Beach local has eight to nine training sessions a week, with a mixture of on and off bike training, and is unusual for the success and talent he presents in both track and road cycling.

"I've got two very close friends who have become masters world champions in the last two years it's a case of bouncing off each other in regards to staying focussed with my training,” he said.

He prefers track racing "at the moment” and likens it to boxing, in the sense that you're exposed and there is nowhere to hide.

"With track racing there's no brakes, you've only got one gear and fixed wheels so you can't stop pedalling and you're going around a velodrome, so you there is no hiding. It's the ultimate discipline,” he said.

Pearson said he loves the variety of events to compete in at track carnivals.

The 2018 season has seen the him do well across events in Australia and New Zealand, placing in the five carnivals he raced in.

"My biggest success this year would have been the New Zealand road race, which was great, and the other four were track events in Australia,” he said.

He says 2019 will be the "big one” as he moves up to the 50-55 age group at the masters games.

The new year will see Pearson compete in "about a dozen” carnivals, nationally and internationally.

"I'm really looking forward to racing in the track state championships next month at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane.

"Then I've got the Rockhampton Cup in February, and in late February there is the Bundaberg Cup,” he said.

It'll be non stop for most of the year, as Pearson will then head to New Zealand in early March, racing in carnivals on both the North and South Island.

He'll then jet off to Europe for three weeks in early April to compete in both track racing events.

May will see him make the pilgrimage north to Cairns for the Queensland Masters, where's entered in seven events.

"Normally I'd just ride in one or two events, but I'm going in all seven - both track and road. The object is to medal in all seven, or there is no point in going,” he said.

September will see Pearson compete at the Australian Masters Games.

Pearson said he maintains his focus and drive during events by getting in the mindset of competing in a world championship.

"You can't walk into a carnival and think 'oh we'll see what happens'. You've got to have that mindset of winning,” he said.

Although he has a winners mindset, his overall demeanour when talking about the upcoming season is casual, and he comes across as a smooth operator.

He's the kind of bloke who would go and shake everyone's hand after an event, being sincere in his congratulations, and credits his kids for getting him back on the bike three years ago, after he retired from racing in 1995.

With twelve carnivals next year, Pearson's racing calendar is looking full and he's ready and raring to up the ante.