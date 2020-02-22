PEDAL POWER: Prossie BMX jumping to new heights

PEDAL POWER: Proserpine BMX rider Taylor Kerr, 19, has travelled to the United States for the sport. Picture: Reflex Photography

PEDAL POWER: Proserpine BMX rider Taylor Kerr, 19, has travelled to the United States for the sport. Picture: Reflex Photography

RACERS from all over north Queensland will descend on Proserpine for a weekend of pedal power, but locals can also get in on the action and give the exhilarating sport a try.

The Proserpine BMX Club will be hosting their annual Super Saturday carnival on March 7, with about 150 entrants expected on the day.

The one day carnival is a warm up to the club’s larger two-day event, which takes place later in the year.

Club secretary Vanessa Torti said the sport had seen a decrease in participation numbers in the Whitsunday region, but recently enjoyed an increase, with bigger turnouts coming every week.

She attributed the rise in numbers to different factors including better track services and a resurgence of interest from younger riders.

“We got a great grant for new lights so we can do more at night time, and we’ll be rebuilding our track after the March carnival and adding some concrete berms – I think people have seen that and they’re really positive about the sport,” she said.

“It’s a great spectator sport so if you want to come see some really exciting racing, pop down to the track on Saturday for the carnival.

“From eight-years-old and higher they are racing for money so there will be no mucking about from any of the racers.”

Ms Torti said the event would also act as a lead-up to a Try and Ride day on Sunday, March 8.

The event is a free day where participants can talk to club members and ride the entire track, including from the starting gates.

“Proserpine BMX track is an open track, so anyone can come and race on it – but you can’t normally use the gates unless you’re with the club,” she said.

“Under normal circumstances you need a four month licence to use the track as well, but this day lets you ride for free and give the sport a go.”

The try day is open to all ages, the only requirement is a full face helmet, long sleeves, enclosed footwear and a bike with no chain guard.

Ms Torti said the sport was “amazing for kids” with more team bonding and hands-on work than some may expect.

“When they go to races, they all travel together and they become great friends,” she said.

“All of the riders are taught how to maintain, service and clean their bikes which is an important skill to have.

“It’s really close to town and easy to access, and it’s affordable as well, so it’s a great sport to be involved in.”

The Ride and Try day starts from 10am-2pm on March 8 and is free to attend.

For more information go to Proserpine BMX Club.