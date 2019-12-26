Pedalling pair set to hand over the handlebars

Brett and Tania Jones from Just Tuk'n Around have announced they have sold the popular business to new owners.

Brett and Tania Jones from Just Tuk'n Around have announced they have sold the popular business to new owners. Claudia Alp

THE couple behind popular Airlie Beach business Just Tuk'n Around have announced they will hand over the handlebars to new owners early next year.

Tania and Brett Jones started the business four years ago with a dream to establish a business of their own in a town they loved, surrounded by family and friends.

Mrs Jones said the pair couldn't be more proud of what the business had become.

"We've gotten to meet so many amazing people on tours, hold progressive dinners, champagne breakfasts, and support other local businesses as much as they have supported us," she said.

"There have been so many highs and although running a business is extremely tough physically and mentally, we're proud to say there have been very few lows."

Mrs Jones said the decision to sell the business was not one made lightly.

"As many of you know Brett has had health issues over the past few years and it's time for us to listen to the advice we're always giving other people: to sit back, take a break, and enjoy your holiday," she said.

They extended a thank-you to everyone who had offered them support over the past four years.

"From advertisers to the Airlie Beach council - it truly means the most to us," Mrs Jones said.

"We're so excited to welcome another husband and wife team, Brooke and Martin Mosley, who are the new owners and just like us want to keep Just Tuk'n Around an Airlie institution.

"They officially start peddling on January 6, 2020, and have some incredible ideas for new tours so please, give them a big wave and welcome them to our seaside town when you see them.

Mrs and Mr Jones plan to still stay in the Airlie Beach area, saying they were looking forward to taking things a little more slowly.