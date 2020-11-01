Pedestrian fights for life with significant injuries

A man in his 50s is fighting for life after sustaining significant head and chest injuries when he was hit by a car involved in a multi-vehicle crash.

A man in his 50s is fighting for life after sustaining significant head and chest injuries when he was hit by a car involved in a multi-vehicle crash.

A pedestrian has sustained life-threatening injuries after being caught up in a multi-vehicle crash north of Brisbane.

The man, aged in his 50s, suffered "significant" head and chest injuries. He remains in a critical condition at Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital.

A woman, aged in her 40s, who was in one of the vehicles and became trapped, remains stable at RBWH.

Emergency services were called to a crash involving several vehicles at the intersection of Anzac Ave and Brays Rd in Kallangur about 7.50am.

The pedestrian was also hit during the collision.

Critical care paramedics treated four people at the scene.

All four patients were taken to hospital - a male pedestrian was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a critical condition, a female driver was taken to the RBWH in a serious condition and a third patient in a stable condition. A fourth patient was taken to Redcliffe Hospital in a stable condition.

The two stable patients were another pedestrian and another driver.

Initial reports suggest a vehicle may have proceeded through a red light, a police spokesman said.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area, with heavy delays likely.

Westbound lanes of a segment of Anzac Ave were closed with police diversions in place.