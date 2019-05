There has been a major crash between Mackay and Bowen

A PEDESTRIAN has critical injuries following a collision with a truck in Bowen this morning.

Early information suggests at about 2.30am the man in his 40's was walking on the Bruce Highway south of Bowen when the collision occurred.

There are major delays at the crash site, with only one southbound lane open.

Crash on the Bruce Highway near Bowen. RACQ

The man has been transported to the Bowen Hospital for treatment.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.