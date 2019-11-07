Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A person has died after they were struck by a car early this morning on the M1. Picture: AAPimage/David Clark
A person has died after they were struck by a car early this morning on the M1. Picture: AAPimage/David Clark
News

Pedestrian struck and killed on M1

by Talisa Eley
7th Nov 2019 6:18 AM

A PEDESTRIAN has been struck and killed this morning on the M1, with police closing one lane of the motorway.

The person, believed to be a man, was hit by a truck near Exit 71 at Nerang about 3am.

The forensic crash unit remained at the scene at 5.30am, with the left hand lane in the northbound direction has been closed to traffic.

It is not impacting traffic, but crews are working quickly to wrap up before rush hour.

Investigations are ongoing.

If you or anyone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636. In an emergency, call triple-0

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal crash gold coast m1 pedestrian

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BMA opportunity: Exciting news awaiting 62 school-leavers

        premium_icon BMA opportunity: Exciting news awaiting 62 school-leavers

        Employment Highest intake in years with 62 people set to receive letters of offer

        War veterans honoured in powerful piece of remembrance

        premium_icon War veterans honoured in powerful piece of remembrance

        News Proserpine will be home to a photograph of three special men.

        How the Conway rainforest is playing a role in farming

        premium_icon How the Conway rainforest is playing a role in farming

        Rural 'It has higher production than any agricultural system in the world'

        Homeless man in hospital lockdown, crime spree

        premium_icon Homeless man in hospital lockdown, crime spree

        Crime He threatened the security of a popular footy club.