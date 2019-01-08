Peking Duk on the menu

ON TOUR: Australian electronic duo Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles, aka Peking Duk, are returning to Airlie Beach in April.

ON TOUR: Australian electronic duo Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles, aka Peking Duk, are returning to Airlie Beach in April. Contributed

PEKING Duk might taste good, but it sounds even better.

Australian disc jockeys Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles aka Peking Duk are returning to Airlie Beach this year to rip up the decks at Magnums with their Biggest Tour Ever.

The electronic dance music duo will put their best beats forward revealing brand new music to 50,000 fans as they embark on their biggest national tour to date across capital cities and regional areas, including the Whitsundays.

The boys released a statement revealing fans would be given a taste of new tunes to come this month.

"We are so damn stoked to announce this tour,” they said.

"2019 is going to be the best year for Peking Duk yet. We'll be releasing a lot of the best music we've ever written and we plan to put on the biggest, sweatiest and wildest shows of all time.

"First taste of the new music is out in January and more to follow early in 2019. We can't wait to share it with everyone and see your faces at the shows.”

Peking Duk first garnered attention after the release of their Passion Pit bootleg remix in May 2012.

Since then, the duo have built a following from hit tracks including High featuring Australian vocalist Nicole Millar, which cracked the top five of the Aria Singles Chart in 2014.

Peking Duk collaborated with artists including Benjamin Joseph for 2015 hit Say My Name, English electronic duo AlunaGeorge for Fake Magic (2017), and Swedish electropop team Icona Pop for Let You Down in 2017.

Tickets for the Biggest Tour Ever went on sale in December following The Wasted Tour, a sell out success across Australian capital cities in May 2018.

Peking Duk will be taking the stage at Magnums on April 21 from 7pm.

General admission tickets are $60.45 from Oztix.

PEKING DUK:

- WHEN: April 21 from 7pm

- WHERE: Magnums, Shute Harbour Rd, Airlie Beach

- WHO: 18+

- TICKETS: $60.45 from Oztix