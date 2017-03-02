Penalties not clear cut

UNAFFECTED: Whitsunday Sailing Club general manager Troy Jones thinks the penalty rate changes should apply to all hospitality workers.

NOT all hospitality staff will have their penalty rates cut as a result of the Fair Work Commission's decision handed down last week.

The Commission announced Sunday and public holiday penalty rates would be reduced for hospitality and retail employees.

Whitsunday Sailing Club general manager Troy Jones said because the Sailing Club operated under the Clubs Australia Award, the decision would not apply to them.

"It should have been applied across the board. Hospitality is hospitality and it should all be the same rate,” he said.

"If you have a hospitality worker not paid penalty rates and one that is somewhere else then its a bit unfair.”

La Tabella barista Amie Dent is one Sunday worker who would feel the pain.

"Once you are used to being paid penalty rates for ages it's hard to make your budget based on the fact its been absolutely cut,” she said.

"People have bills they pay that have been taken out of their account by direct debit and then all of a sudden, after losing that money they have been paid with their penalty rates, they can't do it anymore.”

Changes to public holiday penalty rates apply from July 1, 2017 and variation of the early/late night work loadings in the Restaurant and Fast Food Awards apply in March.

Due to enterprise bargaining agreements, many hospitality workers already receive flat Sunday rates.

Full-time and Part-time employees under the Retail Award and Pharmacy Award will have their Sunday rates reduced from 200% to 150% while casuals will drop to 175%.

Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce president Allan Millostic hailed the changes as a win for "common sense”.

"Many small businesses struggle with the wages burden on Sunday and Public Holidays and simply choose not to open,” he said.

”This will also benefit employees as more hours will now be available.”