Bundaberg paramedics treated a man for a wound to his lower abdomen. Photo: File.
‘PENETRATING WOUND’: Man reportedly stabbed in Bundaberg

Megan Sheehan
16th Sep 2020 7:00 PM | Updated: 17th Sep 2020 4:57 AM
A man in his 40s has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after reportedly being stabbed on Wednesday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to Barolin Street about 4.30pm.

"A male in his 40s was treated for a penetrating wound to the lower abdomen," he said.

A critical care paramedic was among the responders on scene and the patient was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police were investigating the incident.

