Pennant action dominates attention

DYNAMIC DUO: Margo Stanley and Betty Nicolle won the Airlie Beach Ladies Open Pairs Final last weekend. Betty Whitehorn

AIRLIE BEACH BOWLS:

In the men's pennant competition last weekend, Division 5 teams skipped by Neil Moore and Nik Fernbach played at North Mackay.

Both rinks won and the aggregated score was 40-31.

Division 4 skipped by Bob Spees and Paul Durnsford, played at home against RSL Memorial.

The Airlie team had a resounding victory, both rinks up and aggregate score 61-16. Sunday the same Division 4 team was defeated at Proserpine, both rinks down and aggregate score 25-51.

On Saturday in Division 2, Airlie men lost two rinks out of three at Seaforth. Aggregate score was 42-69.

Sunday was a better day for Airlie with an all rinks win at North Mackay and aggregate score 69-50.

Club competitions: Ladies singles games: Elaine Hadlow defeated Betty Whitehorn 25-23.

Carol Crosby defeated Doreen Peadon 25- 16.

Ladies pairs finals results: Betty Nicolle and Margo Stanley defeated Ladda Purdie and Elaine Hadlow 31-9 to achieve title of lady's club pairs champions for 2019.

Men's Senior Singles: Rick Brunell defeated Bob Spees 25-22 and Tony Kelly defeated Steve Tattam 27-11.

Men's B grade singles: Russ Jackson defeated John Fielding 25-21, John Beach Jnr defeated Terry Clarke 26-21, and there are more games yet to be played.

Men's open singles were played late Friday in dismal weather conditions.

Armando Isgro defeated Bob McMahon 25-19.

Andy Bell defeated Paul Durnsford 25-13.

John Fielding is now waiting for Manny and Andy to play.

John will play the winner of the two to determine the clubs Men's open Champion for 2019.

Wednesday social bowls visitor Harvey Jurgens skipped Herb Secomb and Brian Thorpe to win the day. It was unfortunate that the rain washed out the business house bowls that evening so the leaderboard update is another week away.

Friday evening the weather kept all but the most stalwart of barefoot bowlers away.

The weather cleared over night and Saturday morning scroungers challenge went ahead. Finalists this week were Henny Tattam, Pam Collins and Dinah Reintals: Dinah won.

The weather was pleasant for bowling on Sunday. The winning rink was Sandra Argo, E Thorp and James Argo who defeated Lyn Graham, Maureen Barnard and Harvey Jurgens 21-19.

Ladies pennants start this week.

This is the very first year that an Airlie team has made it to Division 1 and the ladies are looking forward to the new challenge.